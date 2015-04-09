BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor appoints Andrew Rashbass as executive chairman

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :
* Appointment of chairman
* Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, as executive chairman to succeed Richard Ensor who retires as company's executive chairman at end of this financial year on September 30
* This follows a thorough search process undertaken by a committee of board comprising non-executive directors only
* Since July 2013, Andrew Rashbass has been UK-based chief executive of Reuters, news division of Thomson Reuters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.