BRIEF-Suominen prepares an investment in its Bethune plant in the United States

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Suominen Oyj :
* Location of planned manufacturing line would be Suominen's existing plant in Bethune, South Carolina, USA
* Says cannot yet comment total value of investment
* Announced in January planned investment constitutes most significant single initiative in Suominen's 30 million - 50 million euros ($32.25 million - $53.76 million) investment program and supports Suominen's target for period 2015-2017
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.