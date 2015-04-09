版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Kongsberg and Raytheon form teaming agreement for Naval Strike Missile

April 9 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Raytheon and Kongsberg have formed a teaming agreement for Naval Strike Missile (NSM)

* Raytheon and Kongsberg formed a similar agreement last year to develop joint strike missile, air-launched version of NSM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐