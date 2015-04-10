BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding Q1 net sales at CHF 479 mln, down 3.5 pct in Swiss francs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
April 10 EMS Chemie Holding AG :
* In Swiss francs Q1 net sales amounted 479 million Swiss francs ($491.13 million) and remained 3.5 pct below previous year
* For 2015, without taking the recent currency rate developments into account, continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) above previous year
* For 2015, net sales in Swiss francs will close slightly lower, while net operating income (EBIT) in Swiss francs will again reach the previous year's figures
* Decided on additional capacity expansion with an investment of 35 million Swiss francs at the production site in Domat/Ems Source text - bit.ly/1JuEBo9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
