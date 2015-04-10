版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 12:44 BJT

BRIEF-Nebag FY net profit at CHF 5.58 million, down 7.8 pct

April 10 Nebag AG :

* FY net profit 5.58 million Swiss francs ($5.72 million), down 7.8 percent

* Proposes distribution of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9753 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
