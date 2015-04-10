版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Gategroup: ISS and Glass Lewis endorse all gategroup's proposals to AGM

April 10 Gategroup Holding AG :

* ISS and Glass Lewis fully endorse all gategroup's proposals to Annual General Meeting Source text for Eikon:

