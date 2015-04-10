版本:
2015年 4月 10日 星期五 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Corbion acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland

April 10 Corbion NV :

* Acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland

* Transaction includes sales and delivery of lactic acid, sodium lactate, and potassium lactate products

* No production facilities or personnel will be acquired

* Corbion has acquired lactic acid business for undisclosed amount to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
