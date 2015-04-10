BRIEF-Corbion acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland

BRIEF-Signet says resolves EEOC case on pay and promotions
* Reached agreement with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve all claims related to pay, promotion of female retail sales employees at co
April 10 Corbion NV :
* Acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland
* Transaction includes sales and delivery of lactic acid, sodium lactate, and potassium lactate products
* No production facilities or personnel will be acquired
* Corbion has acquired lactic acid business for undisclosed amount to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Reached agreement with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve all claims related to pay, promotion of female retail sales employees at co
NEW YORK, May 5 A "nice bounce-back" in U.S. payrolls in April supports a forecast for the U.S. economy to expand at about a 3.0 percent pace in the second quarter and puts the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in June, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 5 Automobile production in Brazil fell 18.8 percent and sales dropped 17.1 percent in April from March, the national automakers' association said on Friday.