BRIEF-Corbion acquires lactic acid business from Archer Daniels Midland

U.S. economy seen growing at 3.0 pct in second quarter -J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, May 5 A "nice bounce-back" in U.S. payrolls in April supports a forecast for the U.S. economy to expand at about a 3.0 percent pace in the second quarter and puts the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in June, J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli said on Friday.