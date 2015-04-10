版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 13:43 BJT

BRIEF-Oxis International to resume trading on Euronext Paris

April 10 Oxis International Inc :

* Announced that trading in its Euronext common stock will resume on Euronext Paris on April 14 Source text: bit.ly/1DOmZog Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
