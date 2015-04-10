BRIEF-Leclanche FY revenue at CHF 10.79 mln, down 27.6 pct

April 10 Leclanche SA :

* FY revenue 10.79 million Swiss francs, down by 27.6 pct

* Net loss for the year was 25.73 million Swiss francs (2013: loss 13.55 million Swiss francs)

* Anticipates that funding under facility a will satisfy the company's working capital requirements for at least the next twelve months and until the achievement of adjusted EBITDA breakeven