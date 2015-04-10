BRIEF-Leclanche FY revenue at CHF 10.79 mln, down 27.6 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
April 10 Leclanche SA :
* FY revenue 10.79 million Swiss francs, down by 27.6 pct
* Net loss for the year was 25.73 million Swiss francs (2013: loss 13.55 million Swiss francs)
* Anticipates that funding under facility a will satisfy the company's working capital requirements for at least the next twelve months and until the achievement of adjusted EBITDA breakeven Source text - bit.ly/1atLDgy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.
* IAG CEO says would not create difficulties to consolidation (Adds comments from IAG CEO, Lufthansa shareholder)