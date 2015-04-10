版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 20:04 BJT

BRIEF-MCH Group acquieres 100 pct shares in Reflection Marketing AG

April 10 MCH Group AG :

* Is acquiring 100 pct of the shares in marketing agency, Reflection Marketing AG, in Duebendorf with retroactive effect as of Jan. 1, 2015

* Reflection Marketing will continue to operate independently Source text - bit.ly/1DrpcUQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
