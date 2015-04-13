版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 13:15 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica to propose election of two new board members

April 13 Galenica AG :

* Will propose to shareholders at AGM on May 7 election of two new board members: Marc de Garidel, chairman of board of directors and CEO of Ipsen, France, as well as Romeo Cerutti, member of executive board and general counsel of Credit Suisse Group Ltd., Switzerland Source text - bit.ly/1IWSlqI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
