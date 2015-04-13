BRIEF-Bossard Holding Q1 sales up 5.1 pct to CHF 168.8 mln

April 13 Bossard Holding AG :

* In local currency, Q1 sales grew by as much as 8.2 percent versus 1st quarter of 2014; in Swiss francs this represents increase of 5.1 percent to 168.8 million Swiss francs ($172 million)

* Bossard management is expecting to see substantial sales growth for the overall year 2015

* CEO says aiming for sales of 660 million Swiss francs to 680 million Swiss francs for 2015, which would correspond to growth of between 13 percent and 16 percent in local currency Source text - bit.ly/1DAF4o2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)