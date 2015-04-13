BRIEF-Bossard Holding Q1 sales up 5.1 pct to CHF 168.8 mln

UPDATE 2-Richemont wary after watches dent results, shares slide
* Shares fall 6 pct (Adds chairman, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
April 13 Bossard Holding AG :
* In local currency, Q1 sales grew by as much as 8.2 percent versus 1st quarter of 2014; in Swiss francs this represents increase of 5.1 percent to 168.8 million Swiss francs ($172 million)
* Bossard management is expecting to see substantial sales growth for the overall year 2015
* CEO says aiming for sales of 660 million Swiss francs to 680 million Swiss francs for 2015, which would correspond to growth of between 13 percent and 16 percent in local currency Source text - bit.ly/1DAF4o2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 12 UBS Group AG has lost three senior investment bankers in Hong Kong, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday, adding to the departures of senior bankers at the Swiss bank in Asia in recent months.
LONDON, May 12 Financial market volatility has slumped to historic lows despite a world full of political and policy uncertainty, a phenomenon investors expect will remain until the business cycle turns and economic growth falters.