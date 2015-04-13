版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Interroll Holding extends framework contract with Brazilian Postal Service

April 13 Interroll Holding AG :

* Brazil Post extends framework contract with Interroll and American postal technology supplier NPI to include four additional crossbelt sorters

* Total order placed by Brazil Post now includes 10 sorters plus respective conveyor technology

* Total additional framework contract is worth an amount in low double-digit million region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
