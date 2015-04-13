版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Cytos convertible bond listing extended to April 30

April 13 Cytos Biotechnology AG

* Cytos Biotechnology AG: extension of convertible bond listing at SIX Swiss Exchange

* Last day of trading of convertible bond at SIX Swiss Exchange was moved to April 30, 2015

* Final approval of restructuring is expected for beginning of May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
