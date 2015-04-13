版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-Implenia: René Zahnd becomes new CEO of Swiss Prime Site

April 13 Implenia AG :

* René Zahnd, head of Modernisation & Development, becomes new CEO of Swiss Prime Site

* René Zahnd will continue in his current role at Implenia until April 30, 2016 at latest

* By then Implenia will have decided on his successor as head of business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
