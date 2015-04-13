BRIEF-Vousse Corp to buy laser equipment for Hedonai

BRIEF-Seacor Holdings enters into several agreements with Seacor Marine
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine
April 13 Vousse Corp SA :
* Says through its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SA, reaches deal with Alma Lasers Ltd to buy laser equipment for Hedonai centers
* The deal involves renovation and purchase of up to 100 machines, Soprano ICE model
* By signing this deal an operational restructuring of Hedonai is in its final phase
* Says 25 machines initially replaced for about 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)
* Part of the transaction to be covered by delivery of existing machines and part of loan granted to Hedonai for 0.9 million euros
* The remaining amount to be financed by Alma Lasers, Vousse to face the payment of fixed fees for 48 months Source text: bit.ly/1couztM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seacor Holdings Inc says on May 10, 2017, in connection with spin-off, seacor entered into several agreements with Seacor Marine
LONDON, May 12 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is intent on enticing more investors to halt a slide in trading volumes, but users fear its plans could cause further erosion and even shake the foundations of its benchmark contracts.
* Tecnoglass reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year 2017 outlook