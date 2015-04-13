版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 17:09 BJT

BRIEF-SES teams with Harmonic, Sony, Telvue, Pacsat and Superior

April 13 SES SA :

* SES teams with Harmonic, Sony, Telvue, Pacsat And Superior to deliver first live and linear ultra HD broadcast to a cable system Source text: bit.ly/1DaLn05 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
