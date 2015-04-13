版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski's unit Kudelski Security and Athonet enter strategic partnership

April 13 Kudelski SA :

* Kudelski Security and Athonet, provider of an innovative mobile core network solution, enter strategic partnership to provide their clients with a secure 4G LTE solution Source text for Eikon:

