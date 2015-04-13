版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 13日 星期一 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Schindler Holding: Chief Technology Officer to be appointed to Group Executive Committee

April 13 Schindler Holding AG :

* Chief Technology Officer to be appointed as member of Group Executive Committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
