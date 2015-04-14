BRIEF-Conzzeta confirms plans to spin off Plazza Immobilien business unit in June

April 14 Conzzeta AG :
* Confirms proposal to spin off Real Estate business unit;
unit will be incorporated in Plazza AG, which is to be newly
formed
* At same time, Conzzeta shares will be split in a ratio of
1:4
* Share capital of Plazza AG is to be set at 1.035 billion
Swiss francs ($1.07 billion)
* Is proposing to EGM that each shareholder should receive,
free of charge, four split Conzzeta shares as well as four new
shares in Plazza
* Has fixed June 22 as date for Extraordinary General
Meeting of shareholders
* After spin-off, Plazza AG's registered share A is to be
listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange
* Plazza AG's registered share B will be traded on
off-exchange trading platform of Zurich Cantonal Bank
* As part of spin-off, Plazza will be provided with an
additional cash injection of 100 million Swiss francs net to
further its expansion plans
