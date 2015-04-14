版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 00:00 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski Group and Google enter into patent cross license agreement

April 14 Kudelski SA :

* Kudelski Group and Google enter into patent cross license agreement Source text for Eikon:

