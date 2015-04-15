BRIEF-UK watchdog fines Bank of New York Mellon $185 million

BRIEF-Pacific Drilling says qtrly loss per share $4.69
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
April 15 Financial Conduct Authority:
* Fines Bank of New York Mellon London branch and Bank of New York Mellon International Limited 126 million pounds for failure to comply with custody rules
* Each regulated firm is required to ensure they have adequate systems, controls and records to facilitate this Source text (bit.ly/1auX07H) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Revenues for first-quarter of $105.5 million with a revenue efficiency of 98.0%
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants