版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis says FDA approves cataract treatment for US patients

April 16 Novartis

* Novartis: Alcon receives FDA approval of new multifocal intraocular lens to treat cataract patients in the United States Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐