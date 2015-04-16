版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 13:42 BJT

BRIEF-Sonova completes acquisition of Hansaton

April 16 Sonova Holding AG :

* Completes acquisition of Hansaton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

