2015年 4月 16日

BRIEF-Astrazeneca, Immunocore tie-up to conduct immuno-oncology trials

April 16 Astrazeneca Plc

* Medimmune unit entered into collaboration to conduct clinical trials in immuno-oncology with privately-held immunocore limited

* Immunocore will conduct a Phase IB/II clinical trial for potential treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma Source text: (bit.ly/1Ha4qKF) Further company coverage:

