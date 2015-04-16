版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Eurocement Holding says surprised by Holcim statement on its board candidacy

April 16 Eurocement Holding Says Surprised By Holcim statement concerning board candidacy, is analysing the situation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

