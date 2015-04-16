BRIEF-Eurocement Holding says surprised by Holcim statement on its board candidacy

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
April 16 Eurocement Holding Says Surprised By Holcim statement concerning board candidacy, is analysing the situation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.