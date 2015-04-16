版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Mikron Holding shareholders approve management remuneration

April 16 Mikron Holding AG :

* Shareholders approve remuneration payable to Board of Directors and Group Management which was voted on for the first time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

