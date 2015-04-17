版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-BB Biotech Q1 net profit of CHF 379.4 million

April 17 BB Biotech AG :

* Net profit for Q1 amounted to 379.4 million Swiss francs ($397 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9562 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
