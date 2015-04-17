BRIEF-AGR Group awarded Frame Agreement with DEA Norge

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 AGR Group ASA
* AGR awarded Well Engineering and Operational Support Services contract with DEA Norge
* Says agreement duration is for three years with option of extending contract for two further years Source text: bit.ly/1yyvQZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.