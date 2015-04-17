版本:
BRIEF-AGR Group awarded Frame Agreement with DEA Norge

April 17 AGR Group ASA

* AGR awarded Well Engineering and Operational Support Services contract with DEA Norge

* Says agreement duration is for three years with option of extending contract for two further years Source text: bit.ly/1yyvQZd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
