版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 13:40 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta maintains 2018 EBITDA margin target of 24-26 pct-slides

April 17 Syngenta AG

* Says in Q1 slide presentation maintains 2018 EBITDA margin target of 24 to 26 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
