BRIEF-Astrazeneca gets orphan drug status for uveal melanoma treatment

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 Astrazeneca Plc
* Selumetinib granted orphan drug designation by FDA
* U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation for mek inhibitor selumetinib, for treatment of uveal melanoma
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.