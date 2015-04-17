版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 17日 星期五 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Astrazeneca gets orphan drug status for uveal melanoma treatment

April 17 Astrazeneca Plc

* Selumetinib granted orphan drug designation by FDA

* U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation for mek inhibitor selumetinib, for treatment of uveal melanoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
