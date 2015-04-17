BRIEF-AstraZeneca lung cancer drug delays disease by more than a year

April 17 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca announces updated progression free survival data for investigational non-small cell lung cancer medicine AZD9291

* Updated data also show an overall response rate with AZD9291 80mg of 54 pct (95 pct CI 41 pct to 67 pct) and a median duration of response of 12.4 months

Late breaking data shows delay in disease progression of over a year