BRIEF-Gurit appoints Laurent Michaux as new head of Composite Components

April 17 Gurit Holding AG :

* Appoints Laurent Michaux as new business unit head of Composite Components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
