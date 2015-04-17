BRIEF-Gurit appoints Laurent Michaux as new head of Composite Components

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
April 17 Gurit Holding AG :
* Appoints Laurent Michaux as new business unit head of Composite Components Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.