BRIEF-Standard Bank completes disposal of Brazilian banking unit

April 17 Standard Bank Group Ltd :

* Has completed sale of 100 pct of shares in Brazilian banking subsidiary, Banco Standard de Investimentos S.A. to Banco Inbursa, S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, listed Mexican banking group

* Transaction proceeds are expected to total approximately $50 million majority of which has been received

* Final proceeds of transaction will be calculated with reference to net asset value of BSI and remain subject to finalization