BRIEF-Mobistar comments on Telenet-Base Company deal

April 20 Mobistar Sa :
* Mobistar's reaction to the announcement of Telenet's
decision to purchase Base Company
* Purchase in no way alters Mobistar's strategy and confirms
relevance of its ambition to become a convergent operator
* Expects them to thoroughly analyse consequences of
purchase in interest of Belgian consumers, for both landline and
mobile telephone services
* MVNO contract that currently links Mobistar and Telenet
runs until 2017
* Acquisition paves way for consolidation of Belgian market,
where Mobistar intends to play a central role
