瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 13:41 BJT

BRIEF-Valora Holding outsources its goods logistics operations for Retail Switzerland

April 21 Valora Holding AG :

* Announces successful outsourcing of its goods logistics operations for Retail Switzerland

* Has entered into a number of new agreements with 7Days Media Services GmbH

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose price of this transaction

