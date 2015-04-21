版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 16:15 BJT

BRIEF-MCH Group and Worlddidac association end their cooperation

April 21 Mch Group AG :

* MCH Group and Worlddidac association end their cooperation;

* As of autumn 2016, the MCH Group will no longer be organising the two education platforms of Worlddidac Basel and Didacta Schweiz Basel Source text - bit.ly/1Fbguey Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

