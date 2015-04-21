版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 17:38 BJT

BRIEF-Swisslog Holding buys technologies and employees from Grenzebach Automation GmbH

April 21 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Acquires technologies and employees from Grenzebach Automation GmbH in the areas of AGVs and logistics robots Source text - bit.ly/1bfvfRi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

