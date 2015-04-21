版本:
BRIEF-Temenos Group Q1 IFRS EBIT down at $4.0 mln, reaffirms full year outlook

April 21 Temenos Group AG :

* IFRS revenue for Q1 was $102.0 million and non-ifrs revenue was $104.3 million, down from $109.6 million in Q1 last year, representing an absolute decrease of 4.8 percent and a 0.5 percent increase in constant currency

* IFRS EBIT decreased from $17.3 million in Q1 2014 to $4.0 million in Q1 2015 with a margin of 4 percent, largely due to the two acquisitions in quarter

* Strong start to Q2 and full year 2015 guidance reconfirmed Source text - bit.ly/1Hr7ulF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

