2015年 4月 21日

BRIEF-GAM Holding group AuM as of March 31 is CHF 123.3 billion

April 21 GAM Holding AG :

* Says Assets under Management in Investment Management, as of March 31 amounted to 73.7 billion Swiss francs ($76.97 billion), compared to 76.1 billion Swiss francs at end of December 2014

* Group has assets under management of 123.3 billion Swiss francs as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9575 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

