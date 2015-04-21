版本:
2015年 4月 21日

BRIEF-Santhera's positive trial with DMD published in the Lancet

April 21 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Says its positive phase III trial (DELOS) in patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) has been published in the Lancet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

