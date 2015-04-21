版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 21日 星期二 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-Bellevue Group: Bellevue Asset Management concludes integration of Adamant Biomedical Investments

April 21 Bellevue Group AG :

* Bellevue asset management successfully concludes integration of Adamant Biomedical Investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

