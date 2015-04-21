BRIEF-Erytech Pharma strengthens its intellectual property position in the US

April 21 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Erytech strengthens its intellectual property position in the US

* Patent covering ERY-ASP in pancreatic cancer granted in US

* Term of core encapsulation patent further extended until 2030

* It covers use of ERY-ASP1, Erytech`s lead product, for treatment of pancreatic cancer (currently in phase II clinical trial)