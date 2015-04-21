BRIEF-Erytech Pharma strengthens its intellectual property position in the US

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Erytech strengthens its intellectual property position in the US
* Patent covering ERY-ASP in pancreatic cancer granted in US
* Term of core encapsulation patent further extended until 2030
* It covers use of ERY-ASP1, Erytech`s lead product, for treatment of pancreatic cancer (currently in phase II clinical trial) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.