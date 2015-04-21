版本:
BRIEF-Bossard Holding expands its Executive Committee

April 21 Bossard Holding AG :

* Is expanding its Executive Committee

* Frank Hilgers will be joining ranks of group's Executive Committee with effect as of May 1 Source text - bit.ly/1G3woDN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

