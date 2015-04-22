BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano Q1 operating result down 26 pct at EUR 8.7 mln

April 22 Phoenix Mecano AG :
* Phoenix Mecano financial year 2014: slight increase in
sales to 505.6 million euros ($542.66 million) thanks to
effective growth strategy
* Gross sales in Q1 of 2015 rose by 5.1 pct year-on-year to
139.8 million euros
* Q1 incoming orders were up by 7.7 pct compared with same
period last year, at 142.8 million euros
* Q1 operating result of 8.7 million euros represents a 26.1
pct decline compared with same high-performing period last year
* Will propose to next shareholders' general meeting that a
dividend of 15 Swiss francs be paid out, in line with previous
year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)