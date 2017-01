April 22 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :

* Gives notice to creditors regarding the filing of a merger proposal with the Israeli Registrar of Companies

* Orad and Messinio Ltd., subsidiary of Avid Technology Inc , filed a merger proposal to Israeli Registrar Of Companies, whereby Messinio will merge with and into Orad

* Upon completion of merger, Orad will become a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Avid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)