BRIEF-Roche shares rise 2.1 percent at open after sales figures

Earnings, data, politics push buoyant European shares higher
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
April 22 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche shares rise 2.1 percent at open after sales figures
* The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reported a 3 percent rise in sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back by a strong Swiss franc, and pledged a rise in payouts to shareholders this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)
BERLIN, May 4 A German state minister expressed alarm on Thursday at reports Switzerland had a spy in the regional finance ministry to find out how it obtained details of secret Swiss bank accounts, saying it threatened to compound a scandal that broke last week.
LONDON, May 4 Banks are putting together around €4bn-equivalent of debt financing to back a potential sale of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever’s margarine and spreads business, banking source said.