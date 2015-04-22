版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 22日

BRIEF-Roche shares rise 2.1 percent at open after sales figures

April 22 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche shares rise 2.1 percent at open after sales figures

* The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reported a 3 percent rise in sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back by a strong Swiss franc, and pledged a rise in payouts to shareholders this year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
