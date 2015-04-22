版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 23日 星期四 00:01 BJT

BRIEF-SES wins contract from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems

April 22 Ses Sa :

* Has been awarded a 14-year contract by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems to host a payload on board SES-15 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐