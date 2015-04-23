版本:
BRIEF-Munich Re took 2-digit mln eur hit from storm Niklas - CEO

April 23 Munich Re CEO:

* Says burden from storm Niklas at medium double-digit million euro level

* Says weak euro is more likely to improve earnings than put them at risk

* Says bubbles are developing, and if one bursts it will most likely be in the bond market

* Says any acquisition would most likely be in primary insurance operations, especially risk solutions in the U.S. Further company coverage:

