BRIEF-Auplata announces increase in estimates of Montagne d'Or mine project

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Auplata SA :
* Announces significant increase in the resource estimate and the average grade of the deposit of Montagne d'Or (Gold Mountain) mine project of Paul Isnard
* Says Columbus Gold announced results of recent campaign of 126 core holes totaling 26,600 meters on field said of Montagne d'Or
* Montagne d'Or new indicated resources are 3.8 million ounces, or about 118 tons of gold
* Montagne d'Or new inferred resources are 1.1 million ounces, or about 34 tons of gold
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.